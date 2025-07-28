UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the international community to take "urgent, concrete, irreversible steps" toward a two-state solution, warning that the worsening situation in Gaza is driving Palestinians further into despair and risking wider instability.

"Let’s be clear: Statehood for the Palestinians is a right, not a reward. And the denial of statehood would be a gift to extremists everywhere," Guterres said on Monday, at the opening of a high-level UN conference on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian question.

"Time is running out. With every passing day, trust is slipping. Institutions are weakened. And hopes are dashed," he added.

Guterres condemned the deepening crisis in Gaza, describing the territory as having "descended into a cascade of catastrophes."

"I welcome recent steps to reduce restrictions to lifesaving humanitarian aid – but this is far from the solution to end this nightmare," he said.

"We need: an immediate, permanent ceasefire; the immediate, unconditional release of all hostages; and full, unfettered humanitarian access. These are not preconditions for peace. They are the foundation of it."

The UN chief also denounced Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land, including East Jerusalem.

"Israel’s continued occupation of the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, is illegal. It must end. It is the law," he said.

"There is no security in occupation."

Collapse of diplomacy and call for action

Guterres criticised the failure of international diplomacy in addressing the conflict, warning that empty declarations have done little to change realities on the ground.

"For decades, Middle East diplomacy has been far more process than peace. Words, speeches, declarations may not have much meaning to those on the ground. They have seen it before. They have heard it before. Meanwhile, destruction and annexation bulldoze ahead."

He warned of the dangers of a one-state reality in which Palestinians are denied basic rights and face ongoing displacement.

"A one-state reality where Palestinians are denied equal rights and forced to live under perpetual occupation and inequality? That is not peace. That is not justice. That is not in accordance with international law," he said.

Calling the two-state solution "the central question for Middle East peace," Guterres urged Israel to "recommit, clearly and unequivocally, to the two-state solution, and to cease all actions that undermine it."

"This conflict cannot be managed. It must be resolved. We cannot wait for perfect conditions. We must create them. We cannot defer peace efforts until suffering becomes unbearable. We must act before it is too late," he said.