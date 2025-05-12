Türkiye’s collective determination to build a future free from terror continues to strengthen as the country enters a decisive new phase in its counter-terrorism efforts.

Türkiye’s Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun shared on his X account on Monday that the PKK’s announcement of disarmament and self-dissolution stands as clear evidence of the progress achieved under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership.

Altun stated that this development marks a critical step forward in the “Terror-Free Türkiye” process, reinforcing the national resolve that has guided this journey.

“Türkiye has endured enormous sacrifices throughout more than 40 years of conflict,” he said, “paying a heavy price, enduring hardship, and most painfully, losing countless sons and daughters in service to the homeland.”

He added: “As we reach this significant moment, we remember our cherished martyrs with the utmost respect, mercy, and gratitude — for it is their unmatched sacrifice that brought us to this point.”

Peace, stability, and justice

Altun made it clear that the “Terror-Free Türkiye” process is neither a short-lived initiative nor one that will conclude overnight. Rather, it is a long-term effort rooted in the country’s aspiration to secure a peaceful, stable, and violence-free environment for all its citizens.

He affirmed that the Turkish state, with all its experience, capacity, and institutional knowledge, will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that peace, stability, and justice prevail.

To ensure the healthy continuation of this process, Altun said that necessary measures will be taken and that every step forward will be approached with transparency, care, and unwavering determination.

“The steps taken by our state will be carried out with great sensitivity and clarity,” he stated. “Each move will be deliberate and firm, ensuring the process continues uninterrupted.”

President Erdogan’s leadership

Altun also underlined the vital support of the Turkish people, saying: “Our noble nation continues to stand by our state, our government, and our President’s political will — expressing their support at every opportunity.”

Reflecting on the inclusive and united nature of the process, Altun credited MHP Chairman Devlet Bahceli’s call for initiating this phase and praised President Erdogan’s leadership in carrying it forward.

“This is a walk toward a Terror-Free Türkiye — a journey taken with the unity of our state and our people, side by side,” he said.

Altun concluded by expressing his hope that this process will bring lasting peace and positive outcomes not only for Türkiye, but also for the broader region.