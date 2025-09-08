Democrats in the US House of Representatives have released what they said was a birthday letter Donald Trump wrote more than 20 years ago to convicted, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, though the White House quickly denounced it as fake.

The letter, reportedly from 2003, was made public after Congress received Epstein’s "birthday book" from his lawyers, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported its existence in July.

The note appears to be signed by Trump and contains a sketch of a naked female silhouette alongside text referring to Epstein as a "pal" and wishing him "another wonderful secret."

It is dated three years before Epstein was publicly accused of sex abuse in 2006.

Trump has denied writing the letter or that such a card exists.

White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich dismissed the release as defamatory.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed the denial, saying: "As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. The story is false."

She said Trump’s legal team would "continue to aggressively pursue litigation" against the Journal’s parent company, News Corp.