In early 2025, an alarming development took place – the glaciers in the Hindu Kush Himalayan region began melting at an accelerated rate.

This region, which stretches from central and eastern Afghanistan into northwestern Pakistan and southeastern Tajikistan, holds the largest reservoir of ice outside Antarctica and the Arctic. However, it is now warming at three times the global average.

The consequences for South Asian states are dire, as they already struggle with rising temperatures alongside persistent poverty , unemployment and income inequality . This climate crisis is unfolding despite the presence of domestic climate frameworks in countries such as Sri Lanka with its Climate Change Policy Framework and Pakistan’s National Climate Change Policy .

The question remains: What more must the region do?

A familiar climate catastrophe looms

Despite having climate policies in place, South Asian states continue to suffer from the devastating effects of climate crisis.



Bangladesh’s Delta Plan 2100 aims to ensure water and food security. While Nepal has its National Adaptation Plan to help safeguard its communities from the effects of climate change, it aims to achieve this by guiding domestic planning, improving coordination, and implementing climate adaptation measures across all levels of government and ecosystems. And India, one of the world’s largest producers of solar energy, has committed to generating 300 gigawatts of solar capacity by 2030 .

Yet none has been spared.



The melting of the Hindu Kush glaciers in 2025 is just the latest sign of trouble. Other disasters include Afghanistan’s devastating floods in 2024, Pakistan’s 2022 floods that caused an estimated $15.2 billion in economic losses , and India’s debilitating heatwaves, where temperatures in New Delhi reached 46 degrees . Even far-flung cities like Phalodi in Rajasthan and metropolises such as Dhaka suffered, with poorer communities disproportionately affected.

Without urgent action, these societies will face even greater devastation. Farwa Aamer, director of South Asia Initiatives at the Asia Society Policy Institute in Washington DC, told TRT World: “Women, youth, children, farmer communities, economically and socially marginalised groups are all facing the brunt of the climate change impacts. We will only see a deepening of economic and social inequalities in a region where this is already an issue.”

She further emphasised a sustainable solution can only be found through apolitical climate cooperation, which is often “hindered by political tensions”.

“Climate cooperation unfortunately gets in the middle of fraught political relations but certainly, there is room to work together and bring about a more cooperative and sustainable solution to South Asia's climate woes.”



Regional alliances like the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) show how coordinated efforts on climate change and disaster management can yield positive results.



In 2022, BIMSTEC urged member states to develop domestic Plans of Action focused on biodiversity conservation, waste management, and climate policy through legislative and regulatory measures—an approach that is already proving effective.



Economic priorities v climate action

To make meaningful progress, South Asian governments must acknowledge that multiple factors are at play. While reducing carbon emissions is essential, it is not enough. Economic growth and industrialisation continue to take precedence over environmental concerns, reflecting conflicting priorities.



Anita Perera, environmental economist for Greenpeace South Asia, pointed to this as a key roadblock: “Within South Asia, the prioritisation of short-term economic gains over long-term climate resilience—such as unchecked industrialisation, deforestation, and reliance on fossil fuels—reflects a form of policy-level denialism.”

However, she also challenged the notion that South Asian nations are not making efforts despite their limited capacities. She highlighted Bhutan as a model country, promoting carbon neutrality , committing to maintaining 70 percent of forested land while simultaneously prioritising renewable energy and hydropower .

“Not all domestic policies in South Asian countries are inadequate when it comes to addressing climate change,” Perera explained to TRT World. “The region faces significant challenges due to its vulnerability to climate impacts, limited resources, and developmental priorities, but some countries have made notable progress in implementing climate policies.”

While notable progress has been witnessed in countries like Bhutan, the region remains unprepared for the socioeconomic fallout of climate change, including displacement of communities, widespread unemployment and an impending contraction of the region’s GDP in years to come.

Grassroots solutions for real change

To turn commitments into tangible outcomes, South Asian states must adopt innovative, grassroots-level approaches. Raising awareness and promoting climate literacy in rural communities will be critical in building climate resilience.

Zakir Hossain, a climate finance analyst, warns that climate-induced displacement could affect over 40 million South Asians by 2050. He advocates for a bottom-up approach: “Climate finance must be decentralised, ensuring that at least 50 percent of climate adaptation funds reach local communities. Additionally, making climate education a mandatory part of national curricula can empower communities to adopt climate-resilient practices.”

Political will

But political instability and economic constraints continue to hinder South Asia’s climate response. India’s Hindu-nationalist BJP government has made environmental pledges but remains heavily reliant on fossil fuels , while Pakistan’s deep political polarisation prevents consistent climate policymaking.



The same challenge exists in Bangladesh. Despite its National Adaptation Plan being recognised by the United Nations as a model for climate resilience, the country continues to experience extreme heatwaves, exposing weaknesses in environmental governance and policymaking. Meanwhile, Afghanistan faces even greater hurdles, as financial constraints make it difficult to allocate resources to climate initiatives.



Nepal, the Maldives, and Bhutan, on the other hand, rely on gradual domestic efforts like carbon neutrality and reforestation but remain highly vulnerable to climate change. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, struggles to balance economic recovery with green initiatives, as climate resilience remains a priority for President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Bridging the gap

The key challenge lies in translating South Asia’s climate policies into meaningful action at the grassroots level.



A multipronged approach is needed—one that delivers tangible benefits to local communities, such as Sri Lanka’s coastal fishers , who suffer from declining fisheries due to sea warming, or residents of Bangladesh’s Sundarbans, where rising waters are swallowing entire islands.

Without creative and decisive action, the melting Hindu Kush glaciers in 2025 serve as a warning of even greater climate disasters to come