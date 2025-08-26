An initial Israeli military inquiry has concluded that its forces struck what they believed to be a Hamas camera position in Monday’s deadly attack on Nasser Hospital in Gaza, which killed at least 20 people, including five journalists, while Palestinian authorities reject the claim as “false”, saying the camera belonged to a Reuters news agency journalist.
The military said troops had identified a camera "positioned by Hamas" to monitor its forces, and moved to "remove the threat by striking and dismantling the camera."
But the Chief of the General Staff ordered a further investigation into "gaps" in the process, including the authorisation of the strike, the ammunition used, and the decision-making in the field.
"The Chief of the General Staff emphasised that the Israeli military directs its activities solely toward military targets," the statement said.
A senior Israeli security official said none of the journalists killed were among the six Hamas targets Israel claimed were struck.
‘Double-tap’ strike
Most of those killed after rushing to the scene of the first blast, only to be hit by a second strike — an attack captured on television by several networks.
Aside from rare guided tours, Israel has barred international media from covering the genocide.
News organisations instead rely largely on Palestinian journalists in Gaza — as well as residents — to show the world what is happening there.
Israel often questions the affiliations and biases of Palestinian journalists but doesn’t permit others in.
The attack killed Reuters news agency cameraman Hussam al-Masri, who had been operating a live feed from the hospital when the first strike hit.
The broadcast, which had been delivering daily feeds from the hospital to news outlets worldwide, abruptly cut off at the moment of impact.
The journalists killed also included Mariam Abu Dagga, a freelancer for the Associated Press; Mohammed Salama, a photographer for Al Jazeera; Moaz Abu Taha, a freelance journalist who contributed to multiple outlets, including Reuters; and Ahmed Abu Aziz.
The latest killings took the death toll of journalists in Gaza since October 2023 to 246.
Refuting the allegations
The Gaza Government Media Office has rejected Israel’s explanation for the deadly strike on Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, calling it a "false account" aimed at covering up a deliberate attack on civilians and journalists.
Gaza officials said the camera in question belonged to a Reuters cameraman who was among those killed.
The office said civil defense teams and journalists who rushed to help the wounded after the first strike were hit by a second, deliberate bombardment.
It also disputed Israel’s claim that six fighters were killed in the attack, saying some of those named died elsewhere, and that those standing on the hospital stairwell at the time of the strike were known by name and profession and were not wanted individuals.
The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor also dismissed Israel’s account, saying its own investigation documented inconsistencies.
"The Israeli army’s statement on the Nasser complex strike contained blatant lies," the group said in an urgent statement.
Euro-Med said it verified that Omar Abu Teem had been killed a day before the hospital strike, and that another man, Mohammad Abu Hudaf, also died earlier.
It added that the camera Israel claimed belonged to Hamas was in fact that of the Reuters photographer killed in the first strike.
The attack has drawn global condemnation, with press freedom groups, rights advocates and governments demanding accountability for what they say is a pattern of targeted killings of journalists and medical staff in Gaza.
According to the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, at least 273 journalists have been killed in Gaza since October 2023.