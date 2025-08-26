In pictures: Gaza Palestinians hold funeral for journalists killed by Israel in Nasser Hospital
WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
In pictures: Gaza Palestinians hold funeral for journalists killed by Israel in Nasser HospitalThe assassination of journalists has taken the journalists' death toll in Gaza since October 2023 to 246.
The assassination of journalists has taken the journalists' death toll in Gaza since October 2023 to 246. / AA
August 26, 2025

Palestinians in besieged Gaza have held a funeral in the courtyard of Nasser Hospital for journalists killed by Israel in its attack on the hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

The journalists assassinated by Israel include Hussam Al Masri, who worked as a photojournalist for the Reuters news agency; Mariam Abu Daqqa, who worked as a journalist with several media outlets, including The Independent Arabic and The Associated Press news agency; Ahmed Abu Aziz, who worked for the Quds Feed Network, Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Salama and Reuters’s contributor Moaz Abu Taha.

The attack killed at least 20 Palestinians, including the journalists, according to Gaza authorities.

In another separate attack, Israeli forces shot dead Palestinian journalist Hassan Douhan in Khan Younis.

The assassination of journalists has taken the journalists' death toll in Gaza since October 2023 to 246.

Here are some of the heartbreaking images:

Recommended
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us