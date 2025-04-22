CULTURE
2 min read
Philippine President Marcos signs Islamic Burial Act
Law penalises anyone who refuses to release Muslim's body due to unpaid hospital or funeral fees or any other reason.
Philippine President Marcos signs Islamic Burial Act
Maintenance workers start cleaning the tombs of Muslims buried at the Manila Islamic Cemetery. Image: Rappler / Others
April 22, 2025

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law a measure that requires the proper and immediate burial of Filipino Muslims in line with Islamic traditions, local media reported Tuesday.

The Philippine Islamic Burial Act was signed on April 11 and posted on the Official Gazette’s website Monday, according to the Inquirer.Net Under the new law, burials must be done as soon as possible, even without a death certificate.

However, the law requires that the person who performed the burial rites, or the deceased’s next of kin, must report the death within 14 days to the local health officer, who will verify the cause of death and issue a death certificate.

“For burial purposes, in accordance with Islamic rites, Muslim cadavers shall be released within 24 hours by the hospital, medical clinic, funeral parlor, morgue, custodial and prison facilities, or other similar facilities, or persons who are in actual care or custody of the cadaver,” the law says.

The law also penalises anyone who refuses to release a Muslim body due to unpaid hospital or funeral fees or other unjustified reasons with one to six months in jail, a fine of 50,000 to 100,000 Philippine pesos ($882 to $1,764), or both.

Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us