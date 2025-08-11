WAR ON GAZA
"This escalation in Israel's military occupation of Gaza will only bring more death, more suffering, further impede the release of the hostages, and destabilise the Middle East," says foreign minister
EU will never recognise unilateral annexation of Gaza or West Bank: Spain FM
August 11, 2025

Spain's FM said on Monday that neither his country nor the European Union will "never recognize" any unilateral annexation of Gaza or the West Bank, condemning while Israel's military escalation in the territory.

"I spoke out immediately, I firmly condemned it: neither we nor the European Union will ever recognize it," Jose Manuel Albares told Spanish broadcaster RTVE.

Albares emphasised that what the Middle East needs most at present is security for both the Palestinian people and the people of Israel.

"This escalation in Israel's military occupation of Gaza will only bring more death, more suffering, further impede the release of the hostages, and destabilize the Middle East," he warned.

He urged for "a permanent ceasefire, an end to this blockade that Israel is imposing on Gaza, this induced famine, a massive influx of humanitarian aid, the immediate release of all the hostages, and a definitive peace, which is the same as establishing a two-state solution."

Israel is already facing mounting condemnation for its genocidal war on Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians since October 2023.

The military campaign has devastated the enclave and led to deaths from starvation.

Asked about the upcoming meeting of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, Albares said Madrid supports any genuine step toward peace, "even toward a first step, which would be a ceasefire."

However, he warned against any deal that would reward Russia.

He said Spain's stance remains unchanged since "the beginning of this unjustified, unjustifiable war," underscoring the need to uphold "sovereignty and territorial integrity" and ensure "nothing can be decided about Ukraine without Ukraine at the table."

"If there is a prize for the aggressor in this war, if a war of aggression has a payoff for Russia, the world will be more unstable tomorrow," he said, insisting "only Ukraine's President Zelensky and the Ukrainian government are legitimately authorized to speak" on the country’s future.

SOURCE:AA
