Haiti nearing collapse amid escalating gang violence: UN
The UN Security Council warned of increasing insecurity, cholera outbreaks, and gender-based violence, particularly in Port-au-Prince.
The poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, Haiti, is politically unstable, and swaths of the country are under the control of rival armed gangs. / Reuters
April 21, 2025

Haiti, where rampant gang violence has surged in recent weeks, is approaching a "point of no return" leading to "total chaos," the United Nations special representative to the troubled Caribbean nation has warned.

"As gang violence continues to spread to new areas of the country, Haitians experience growing levels of vulnerability and increasing scepticism about the ability of the state to respond to their needs," Maria Isabel Salvador told the UN Security Council on Monday.

"Haiti could face total chaos," she said, adding that international aid was desperately needed to avoid that fate. "I urge you to remain engaged and answer the urgent needs of the country and its people."

Salvador cited cholera outbreaks and gender-based violence alongside a deteriorating security situation, particularly in the capital, Port-au-Prince, with authorities struggling to cope.

Armed gangs control an estimated 80 percent of Port-au-Prince, and violence continues to escalate, with more than 5,000 people were killed in gang-related attacks in 2024 alone.

Unstable and violent

The poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, Haiti, is politically unstable, and swaths of the country are under the control of rival armed gangs.

The gangs run protection rackets and have carried out murders, rapes and kidnaps for ransom.

The armed groups have been battling for control of Port-au-Prince, and clashes have intensified as the rival gangs attempt to establish new territories.

A Kenyan-led force authorised by the United Nations has failed to push back the gangs.

The mission has around 1,000 police officers from six countries, but was intended to have 2,500.

According to UNESCO, at least 21 journalists were reported killed from 2000 to 2022 in Haiti, with nine killed in 2022, the deadliest year for Haitian journalism in recent history.

SOURCE:AFP
