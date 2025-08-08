1 min read
Your home’s air isn’t clean — it’s plastic
You could be inhaling 70,000 microplastic particles a day — 100 times more than previously thought — just by being inside your home and car, according to a new study.
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Elif Cansin Senol / TRT World
14 hours ago

Every breath you take at home or in your car could be filling your lungs with plastic.

A new study published in the PLOS One journal has found that humans may inhale up to 70,000 microplastic particles each day indoors, 100 times more than previously believed.

According to researchers, these particles likely come from the slow breakdown of everyday items, such as carpets, curtains, furniture, textiles and car interiors, which slowly shed microscopic plastic into the air.

Recommended

The scientists from the University of Toulouse found concentrations of up to 528 microplastic particles per cubic metre indoors, while cars had a staggering 2,238 — and 94 percent were smaller than 10 micrometres, just small enough to slip deep into the lungs.

These invisible particles may remain in our bodies permanently and lead to a range of health issues over the long run.

Explore
Russia begins construction of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant
Turkish FM Fidan to visit Egypt amid deepening bilateral ties and regional discussions
Pakistan suspends mobile data service in Balochistan to counter terror threats
US admits error in Japan trade deal, promises tariff refunds: Tokyo
Intel CEO Tan says 'engaging' with US after Trump demands resignation
Manuscript heist: US library user swaps rare Chinese artwork with fakes
Storm over the Strait: Italy’s plan for world’s longest Sicily bridge faces strong pushback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Japanese warships dock in New Zealand for first time in nearly 90 years
Trump says Russia-Ukraine ceasefire ‘up to Putin’ as his Friday deadline looms
Hamas says Netanyahu sacrificing captives; Jordan official vows Arabs won't clean Israeli PM's mess
Israel erupts as thousands protest Netanyahu's Gaza reoccupation plan, demanding truce deal 'now'
Israel's security cabinet approves Netanyahu's plan to reoccupy Gaza City
'Terror-free Türkiye' initiative not a 'negotiation process' with PKK: Turkish Parliament speaker
Trump says he will host Azerbaijan's Aliyev and Armenia's Pashinyan for peace signing
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us