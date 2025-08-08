Every breath you take at home or in your car could be filling your lungs with plastic.

A new study published in the PLOS One journal has found that humans may inhale up to 70,000 microplastic particles each day indoors, 100 times more than previously believed.

According to researchers, these particles likely come from the slow breakdown of everyday items, such as carpets, curtains, furniture, textiles and car interiors, which slowly shed microscopic plastic into the air.