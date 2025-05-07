TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye’s strategic product cannabis’ production, cultivation area on rise
Several projects are underway to use cannabis-derived products in textile, automotive, and pharmaceutical sectors, as well as the creation of new species with high-fibre, low-THC content.
Türkiye’s strategic product cannabis’ production, cultivation area on rise
While cannabis seed production followed a fluctuating course over the years, it totalled 1,335 tons in the last five years. / AA
May 7, 2025

The production and cultivation area of cannabis, one of the strategic products of Türkiye, is on the rise, following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statements and efforts by the Agriculture Ministry.

Cannabis production and other processes for its use in pharmaceuticals began under the supervision of the Turkish Grain Board.

Türkiye’s cannabis seed production soared about 70 percent year-on-year in 2024, reaching 556 tons, according to data from the TurkStat statistical bureau, compiled by Anadolu.

The country’s cannabis seed production was 273 tons in 2020.

While cannabis seed production followed a fluctuating course over the years, it totalled 1,335 tons in the last five years.

Hemp fibre production, made out of cannabis, was 9 tons in 2020, 21 tons in 2021, 31 tons in 2022 and 359 tons in 2023. The country’s hemp fibre production jumped 238.7% on an annual basis to 1,216 tons in 2024.

The cultivation area for hemp fibre rose from 101,000 square metres in 2020 to 8,845,000 square metres in 2024.

Cannabis seeds’ cultivation area in the country increased from 4,252,000 square metres in 2020 to 7,206,000 square metres last year.

A cannabis project is underway by the General Directorate of Agricultural Research and Policies (TAGEM), universities, and the Turkish private sector to produce polymeric composite materials with thermoset and thermoplastic matrices, using flax (linen), hemp and nettle fibres as reinforcement in irrigation systems and drainage materials.

Another project in collaboration with TAGEM, the Scientific and Technological Research Institution (TUBITAK), and Ondokuz Mayis University in the northeastern province of Samsun, was initiated to develop two new cannabis species with low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content, namely “Narli” and “Vezir” via hemp breeding in 2021. New studies are underway to develop species with high fibre content.

The Turkish private sector is also working to produce products with more hemp, especially in the textile and automotive sectors.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us