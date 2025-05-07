Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa appealed to the international community to put a stop to the "deliberate humanitarian crime" of famine, which he said was being perpetrated in Gaza.

"We appeal to the conscience of humanity. Do not let the children of Gaza starve to death. Do not allow food and water to be used as weapons of war and control. This famine is not a natural disaster, it is a deliberate humanitarian crime, and silence is complicity," he said on Wednesday.

"We hold Israel, the occupying power, fully responsible for this deliberate humanitarian catastrophe," Mustafa said at a conference in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

UN agencies have repeatedly warned of an impending humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, with the crisis worsened by an Israeli blockade on all aid since early March.

The United Nations humanitarian office OCHA accused Israel on Tuesday of trying to "weaponise" the flow of aid into Gaza.

"There's no aid to distribute anymore because the aid operation has been strangled," OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke said.

The European Union's top diplomat Kaja Kallas told her Israeli counterpart in a telephone call Tuesday that the situation was "untenable", urging the resumption of the flow of aid.

The World Food Programme (WFP) said in late April that it had depleted all its food stocks in Gaza due the Israeli blockade.

Israel resumed major attacks in Gaza on March 18 ending a two-month truce.

Israel's security cabinet approved a plan for expanded military offensives in Gaza on Sunday that would include displacing most residents of the Palestinian territory.

An official said that the security cabinet had approved the "possibility of humanitarian distribution, if necessary" in Gaza, "to prevent Hamas from taking control of the supplies and to destroy its governance capabilities".

UN agencies and aid groups working in the territory said Israel was seeking to "shut down the existing aid distribution system... and have us agree to deliver supplies through Israeli hubs under conditions set by the Israeli military".

The plan "contravenes fundamental humanitarian principles and appears designed to reinforce control over life-sustaining items as a pressure tactic", the aid agencies said in a joint statement.