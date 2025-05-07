At least 54 more Palestinians have been killed, and dozens wounded in fresh Israeli strikes across war-torn Gaza, medics said.

A medical source said 16 people were killed in Israeli shelling of a school-turned shelter in Al-Tuffah neighbourhood in Gaza City on Wednesday.

Several people are still trapped under the rubble, the source said.

Wednesday’s strike came one day after at least 33 people were killed and 73 others injured in an Israeli strike on a school in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

According to data released by Gaza’s government media office, at least 234 shelters and displacement centres were targeted by the Israeli army since the outbreak of its genocidal war in October 2023.

At least 22 more people were killed in another strike on a crowded market on Al-Wahda Street in Gaza City, another medical source said.

The source said that several children and a journalist were among the victims.

According to an Anadolu reporter, the targeted area includes many shops and stalls, as the attack occurred when the market was crowded with people.

Eight people, including a child, were also killed in another strike targeting a house in the southern city of Khan Younis, a medical source told Anadolu.

In the eastern part of the same city, a Palestinian and his wife lost their lives after Israeli forces shelled their home in Bani Suhaila town, the same source said.

The Israeli army killed three more Palestinians, including a child, in Munasira refugee camp in eastern Deir al Balah in central Gaza, medics said.

Three others were killed, and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the eastern Tel al-Zaatar neighbourhood of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

According to witnesses, the Israeli army carried out home demolitions in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central enclave.

The Israeli army has launched a brutal military onslaught on Gaza, killing more than 52,600 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.