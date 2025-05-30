Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has vowed to build a "Jewish Israeli state" in the occupied West Bank, a day after the extremist government announced the creation of 22 new illegal Zionist settlements in the Palestinian territory.

Katz said on Friday the move was a "clear message" to French President Emmanuel Macron, who has recently stepped up his support for the Palestinians and was accused by Israel's Foreign Ministry of conducting a "crusade against the Jewish state".

Zionist settlements in the occupied West Bank — considered illegal under international law and a major obstacle to peace — have drawn widespread condemnation.

Thursday’s announcement of further settlement expansion sparked sharp criticism from several foreign governments and the United Nations.

"It is also a clear message to Macron and his associates: they will recognise a Palestinian state on paper — but we will build the Jewish Israeli state here on the ground," Katz added.

"The paper will be thrown into the trash bin of history, and the State of Israel will flourish and prosper."

TRT Global - France could recognise Palestinian state in June Currently, 147 of the 193 UN member states recognise Palestine 🔗

Two-state solution

Macron had said in April that France could recognise a Palestinian state as early as June.

Speaking during a visit to Singapore on Friday, Macron reiterated that such recognition — under specific conditions — was "not only a moral duty, but a political necessity".

He also urged European countries to "harden the collective position" against Israel if it fails to address the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Katz made his remarks while visiting the Sa-Nur illegal Zionist settlement outpost in the northern occupied West Bank.

Sa-Nur was among the settlements evacuated in 2005 during Israel's withdrawal from Gaza, a policy led by then-Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

Meanwhile, an international conference co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia is scheduled for June at the United Nations headquarters. It aims to revive the long-stalled two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

A Saudi diplomatic source told AFP news agency on Friday that Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan would lead a delegation to the West Bank city of Ramallah — becoming the first Saudi foreign minister to visit the territory since its occupation by Israel in 1967.