Jordan bans Muslim Brotherhood group, takes over its assets and offices
The ban includes publishing anything by the group and closure and confiscation of all its offices and property, Jordan's Interior Minister Mazen al Faraya says.
Mazen al Faraya says all the activities of the group would be banned and anyone promoting its ideology would be held accountable by law. / Others
April 23, 2025

Jordan outlawed the Muslim Brotherhood, the country's most vocal opposition group and confiscated its assets after members of the group were found to be linked to a sabotage plot, Interior Minister Mazen al Faraya said.

There was no immediate comment from the movement, which has operated legally in Jordan for decades and has widespread grassroots support in major urban centres and scores of offices across the country.

Who are the Muslim Brotherhood?

The organisation started as a response to British imperialism in Egypt but is today a loosely-knit and pragmatic network of Islamic organisations that advocate reforming societies and governments to be in line with Islamic values.

Faraya said all the group activities would be banned, and anyone promoting its ideology would be held accountable by law.

The ban includes publishing anything by the group and closure and confiscation of all its offices and property, he added on Wednesday.

Opponents of the Brotherhood, which is outlawed in most Arab countries. The movement says it publicly renounced violence decades ago.

Does the Muslim Brotherhood still offer a viable political option?

The Brotherhood’s democratically elected government was toppled by Egypt’s military. Some think the movement lost its chance to be a feasible alternative, but the group’s spokesperson tells us its role as a moderate voice is more needed than ever.

SOURCE:AA
