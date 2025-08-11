Israeli forces killed six Al Jazeera journalists in a strike on Gaza City on Sunday, then accused one of them of being a Hamas leader, adding to a pattern of smearing journalists after killing them.

On Sunday, Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera said its Gaza correspondents Anas al Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh were killed alongside camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal, and an unnamed assistant when Israeli forces bombed a tent used by media near Al Shifa Hospital.

The Israeli military admitted it had deliberately targeted Al Sharif, accusing him of being a “terrorist” heading a Hamas cell involved in rocket attacks, allegations dismissed as baseless by Al Jazeera.

Labelling journalists ‘terrorists’

Hours after the incident, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) released a statement condemning the killings.

“Israel has a longstanding, documented pattern of accusing journalists of being terrorists without providing any credible proof,” said CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah, adding that Al Sharif was the latest in a series of such cases.

“Journalists are civilians and must never be targeted. Those responsible for these killings must be held accountable,” the statement read.

Al Sharif, one of Gaza’s most recognisable reporters, had 1.6 million Instagram followers and had been documenting the war through major news outlets and his own social media.

In July, an Israeli army spokesperson claimed Al Shari had been a member of Hamas’s armed wing since 2013, according to CPJ.

At the time, Al Sharif told the media watchdog that the allegation was “a real-life threat” meant to “assassinate me morally” for covering Israeli actions in Gaza.

Weeks before his death, he reported on the starvation facing himself and his colleagues because of Israel’s refusal to allow enough food aid into the territory.

Documented pattern of killings

Sunday’s strike adds to a long record of Israel killing Palestinian journalists and then accusing them of Hamas ties.