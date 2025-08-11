WAR ON GAZA
'Don't forget Gaza': Slain Al Jazeera journalist's final message urges world to stand with Palestine
Anas al-Sharif urges the world not to remain silent and be the bridges that will lead to the liberation of Palestine.
A blurred image of al-Sharif's remains after Israel's strike in Gaza City / AA
August 11, 2025

Slain Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif, who was assassinated by Israel in its strike on a journalists' tent in Gaza City, has left an emotional will and final message, in which he called on the world not to forget besieged Gaza and the Palestinian people.

In his will, which was shared on his social media accounts following his assassination on Sunday, al-Sharif said he gave "every effort and all my strength to be a support and a voice for my people."

"My hope was that Allah would extend my life so I could return with my family and loved ones to our original town of occupied Asqalan (Al-Majdal). But Allah's will came first, and His decree is final," al-Sharif said.

"I have lived through pain in all its details, tasted suffering and loss many times, yet I never once hesitated to convey the truth as it is, without distortion or falsification."

Al-Sharif left behind a family of four: his mother, his wife, and his two children. He called for his family to be taken care of, especially his daughter and his son, after his assassination by Israel.

"I urge you to stand by them, to be their support after Allah Almighty. If I die, I die steadfast upon my principles," he said.

'Do not forget Gaza'

Al-Sharif also urged everyone to stand with Palestine and its people, especially "innocent children." He also called on everyone to not remain silent and be the bridges that will lead to the liberation of Palestine.

"I entrust you with Palestine — the jewel in the crown of the Muslim world, the heartbeat of every free person in this world. I entrust you with its people, with its wronged and innocent children who never had the time to dream or live in safety and peace," the slain journalist said.

"I urge you not to let chains silence you, nor borders restrain you. Be bridges toward the liberation of the land and its people, until the sun of dignity and freedom rises over our stolen homeland," he added.

 He also prayed to Allah in his will to accept him among the martyrs and forgive his sins.

"Do not forget Gaza… And do not forget me in your sincere prayers for forgiveness and acceptance," he concluded his will as saying.

Genocide against journalists

Al-Sharif was one of five journalists that Israel assassinated in its strike on Sunday.

The other assassinated journalists include Mohamed Qraiqea, Ibrahim Dahir, Moumin Alaywa and Mohammed Noufal.

The Gaza Media Office announced in a statement that the number of journalists killed since the start of Israel's genocide in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 237, following the assassination of the five journalists.

Israel has blocked the entry of international journalists into Gaza in order to suppress the truth about the genocide it's carrying out against the Palestinians.

The last assassination of a journalist in Gaza before the killing of Al Jazeera journalists on Sunday was in late July, after Israel assassinated photo journalist Adam Abu Harbid.

SOURCE:TRT World
