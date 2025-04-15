Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has issued a strong warning on Syria, vowing that Türkiye will stand firmly alongside the Syrian government against any efforts to undermine the country’s territorial integrity and long-term peace.

Addressing the press following a Cabinet Meeting on Tuesday, President Erdogan reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and stability, calling for responsible behavior from all actors involved in the conflict.

“Whoever tries to block Syria from achieving lasting peace and stability,” Erdogan said, “will find Türkiye, together with the Syrian government, standing firmly in their way.”

Opposition to new dividing lines

Erdogan made clear that Ankara would oppose any attempt to fracture Syria’s unity under any guise.

Referring to past efforts by certain groups to create a so-called “terror corridor” along Türkiye’s southern border, he said: “Just as we did not allow Syria to be divided through a terror corridor, we will not permit its partition by any other means either.”

This was a pointed reference to the Israeli attacks on Syria and Türkiye’s longstanding opposition to the US-backed YPG/PKK terrorists operating in northern Syria, which is the extension of the PKK terrorist organisation.

‘No going back’ after December 8

Highlighting the significance of the recent developments in Syria, Erdogan declared that the pre-December 8 political and military landscape was no longer valid.

“There is no longer a possibility of returning to the situation before December 8,” he stated, referring to what he described as the “December 8 revolution” — signaling a new era in Syria’s internal dynamics and regional diplomacy. “A new phase has begun in the country with the December 8 revolution.”

A message to external powers

In a thinly veiled message to international stakeholders involved in Syria, the Turkish president said that some actors should stop testing Türkiye’s patience and instead recognise the value of its friendship.

“Instead of testing Türkiye’s limits when it comes to Syria,” he cautioned, “some actors should appreciate our friendship and act like a state—not like an organisation.”

This statement was widely interpreted as criticism directed at powers that support non-state actors or armed groups in Syria without coordinating with regional states like Türkiye, which has conducted multiple cross-border operations to ensure its national security.

In recent months, Türkiye has expressed support for Syria’s territorial unity and emphasised the need for a political solution that ensures both security and stability in the region.