President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a series of high-level bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum,

Erdogan, on Saturday, reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to advancing diplomatic engagement and fostering international cooperation.

Under the theme “Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World,” the forum has become a key platform for addressing pressing global challenges through dialogue.

During the meeting with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Erdogan reiterated Türkiye’s long-standing support for Somalia’s political and economic development.

He emphasised the importance of national reconciliation through unity and cooperation and affirmed that Ankara would continue to back Mogadishu’s efforts to stabilise and rebuild the country.

Türkiye and Georgia eye deeper connectivity

During talks with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, President Erdogan highlighted the growing strategic relationship between the two nations.

He stressed the significance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and expressed Türkiye’s readiness to help make the route fully operational.

The Turkish leader also reaffirmed support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and expressed optimism for increased cooperation in the near future.

Unwavering Support for Palestine and Gaza

In a meeting with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa, Erdogan strongly criticised Israeli aggression in Gaza and reaffirmed Türkiye’s call for a two-state solution as the only path to lasting peace.

He underscored that Türkiye rejects the displacement of Gazans, and will continue humanitarian efforts and political advocacy on the international stage.

“We stand firmly with the people of Palestine,” Erdogan emphasised.

Commitment to Sudan’s Reconstruction and Sovereignty

Meeting with Sudanese Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al Burhan, Erdogan expressed Türkiye’s commitment to supporting Sudan’s reconstruction and normalisation efforts following recent conflict.

He praised the expanding bilateral partnership and reiterated Ankara’s emphasis on safeguarding Sudan’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

Expanding African Cooperation with Sierra Leone

President Erdogan also met with Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio, where discussions focused on strengthening cooperation, particularly in the defence industry.

Erdogan underscored Türkiye’s broader African policy grounded in mutual benefit and emphasised the importance of maintaining growing partnerships across trade, education, and energy.

Boosting Regional Collaboration with Bulgaria

In his meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov, President Erdogan called for deepening cooperation in key areas, including energy and defence.

He also stressed the significance of joint efforts in the fight against terrorism, and urged Bulgaria to take further steps in the near future to contribute to regional security and counterterrorism efforts.

Erdogan noted that solidarity between Ankara and Sofia is crucial for long-term peace and stability in the Balkans.

A forum for forward-looking diplomacy

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum has become a central hub for Türkiye’s multilateral engagement strategy.

With global tensions rising, President Erdogan has used the gathering to bolster strategic ties, advocate for peace, and present Türkiye as a proactive force in international diplomacy.