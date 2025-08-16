The much-anticipated summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin began with a warm welcome and a flyover by screaming jets at a US military base in Alaska but ended with a thud Friday after they conceded that they had failed to reach any agreements on how to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

After about 2 1/2 hours of talks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, the two men appeared before reporters for what had been billed as a joint news conference — but they took no questions.

“We had an extremely productive meeting and many points were agreed to, there are just a very few that are left,” Trump said.

“We didn’t get there, but we have a very good chance of getting there.”

Putin, welcomed into the US after being shunned by Western allies since early 2022 for ordering the attack on Ukraine, thanked Trump for hosting the meeting and suggested with a chuckle that the next time the two sit down, it could be in Moscow.

Here are key takeaways from the summit:

A warm welcome underscoring the friendly Trump-Putin relationship Putin got a red carpet welcome and even rode in Trump’s presidential limousine from the tarmac to the summit venue.

There, the pair were joined by two of their top aides: Secretary of State and national security adviser Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff for Trump and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and national security adviser Yuri Ushakov for Putin.

Putin, who spoke first after the meeting concluded, lauded the historical relationship between the United States, Russia and the former Soviet Union, recalling joint missions conducted by the two countries during World War II.

He said the US and Russia share values, a standard talking point for Russian officials when trying to woo Trump and his aides.

Putin also noted that Trump has frequently said the Ukraine war wouldn’t have happened had he won the 2020 election.

"I think that would have been the case," the Russian leader said, a comment sure to please Trump.

However, there is no indication and no way to prove that Moscow would have acted differently toward Ukraine had Democrat Joe Biden not been elected.

Trump touts progress but concedes there was no deal Trump had gone into the meeting hoping to get Putin to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine — or at least a commitment from Russia to enter into negotiations to reach one.

Instead, Trump conceded that “we haven’t quite got there” and said he would be conferring with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO leaders about next steps.