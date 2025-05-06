TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye slams Israel's plan to expand occupation in Gaza as 'expansionist, destructive'
Türkiye says the recent decision by the Netanyahu government in Israel to expand its occupation in Gaza is 'a manifestation of an expansionist and destructive mentality'.
Türkiye slams Israel's plan to expand occupation in Gaza as 'expansionist, destructive'
MFA Turkiye / AA
May 6, 2025

Türkiye has strongly condemned Israel’s recent military attacks across the Middle East, accusing the Netanyahu government of pushing the region toward a wider conflict.

In Tuesday’s statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Israel is undermining peace and stability through its attacks on regional countries including Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.

“The Israeli government must put an end to its irresponsible actions aimed at dragging the entire region into an all-out conflict,” the statement read.

It also criticised Israel's recent decision to extend its occupation of Gaza, adding that it was a clear continuation of the same expansionist and destructive mentality.

Calling for urgent international action, Ankara urged the global community to take a “decisive stance” against Israel’s “unrestrained aggression,” warning that the consequences would extend beyond the region.

“Türkiye remains committed to promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, in cooperation and solidarity with regional countries and the broader international community,” the statement concluded.

Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us