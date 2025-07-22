The Syrian government has dispatched evacuation buses to Sweida to assist families trapped after security unrest in the southern province.

State news agency SANA reported that several government buses entered Sweida on Tuesday to transport civilians to safety, releasing images showing convoys en route to the area.

The move comes as displacement from Sweida continues, with thousands fleeing the escalating violence.

Families move to Daraa

A local official in the neighbouring Daraa province told Anadolu on Monday that the influx of displaced families had not slowed.

Local authorities estimate that more than 3,500 families from both Bedouin and Druze communities have taken refuge in Daraa in recent days.

Fighting erupted in Sweida on July 13 between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze militias, plunging the province into chaos.

The violence drew in Israeli air strikes targeting Syrian military sites and infrastructure, including locations in the capital Damascus.

Druze leaders condemn Israeli attacks

Israel claimed the strikes aimed to “protect” Druze populations, but most Druze leaders in Syria have publicly condemned foreign intervention and reiterated their support for a unified Syrian state.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place since Saturday, allowing for initial humanitarian movements and efforts to restore order.

The Transitional Government in Syria, installed after the ousting of former regime leader Bashar al Assad in December 2024, has pledged to reestablish stability across the country, with Sweida emerging as one of its early critical tests.