WAR ON GAZA
Pro-Palestine Columbia University student sues Trump admin to stop her deportation
Yunseo Chung, a 21-year-old permanent resident since she was 7, says authorities told her that her visa was revoked for participating in pro-Palestine protest.
Demonstrators attend a protest, following the arrest by US immigration agents of Palestinian student protester Mahmoud Khalil at Columbia University, in New York City / Reuters
March 24, 2025

Another Columbia University student said that the Trump administration has targeted her for deportation over her pro-Palestine views, accusing immigration officials in a lawsuit of employing the same tactics used on Mahmoud Khalil and other college activists.

Yunseo Chung, a 21-year-old lawful permanent resident who came to the US as a child, said on Monday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement moved to deport her after she was arrested on March 5 while protesting the Ivy League school's disciplinary actions against student protesters.

Chung has lived in the US since she was seven, but her legal team was informed two weeks ago that her lawful permanent resident status was being revoked, according to the court filing in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The Trump administration says her US presence hinders its foreign policy agenda, according to the lawsuit. Chung has not yet been arrested. Immigration agents have made multiple visits to her residences, looking for her.

Chung filed a complaint after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) got an administrative warrant for her arrest.

She described the government's actions as "shocking overreach" and an "unprecedented and unjustifiable assault" on her rights.

Crackdown on pro-Palestine students

Chung's case is the latest example of the Trump administration's efforts to detain and deport pro-Palestine protesters, accusing them of supporting the Palestinian group Hamas.

On March 8, authorities arrested Khalil, a prominent Palestinian activist and a student at Columbia University. Trump hailed his arrest and said it was the "first of many."

Trump, without evidence, accused Khalil of supporting Hamas. Khalil denies links to the resistance group.

A few days after Khalil's arrest, Trump's claim came due after another pro-Palestine student, Badar Khan Suri, an Indian researcher at Georgetown University, was arrested. His attorney said he was arrested because of the Palestinian identity of his wife.

After the arrest of Suri, authorities went after another pro-Palestine student, Momodou Taal, asking him to turn himself in.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
