WORLD
1 min read
US, Russia discuss Ukraine, Yemen strikes
The US has informed Russia of strikes on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa that killed at least 20 people.
US, Russia discuss Ukraine, Yemen strikes
US informs Russia of strikes on Yemeni capital of Sanaa / AP
March 16, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke to discuss the next stage in talks on ending the Ukraine war.

According to State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, the top diplomats on Saturday "agreed to continue working towards restoring communication between the United States and Russia."

The statement gave no details on when the next round of US-Russia talks, which are being hosted by Saudi Arabia, would begin.

Rubio also updated Lavrov on military activity in the Middle East, where US forces carried out deadly strikes against Houthis in Yemen, the statement said.

The US launched air strikes on Yemen, killing at least 20 people, as President Donald Trump warned that “hell will rain down” if the group continues attacks on Red Sea shipping.

Despite recent tensions between President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kiev has agreed in principle to a US-brokered 30-day unconditional ceasefire if Moscow halts its attacks in eastern Ukraine.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has not however agreed to any truce, instead setting conditions that were beyond what was called for in the US agreement with Ukraine.

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us