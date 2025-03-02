The United States has temporarily suspended offensive cyber and information operations against Russia, a decision reportedly tied to President Donald Trump’s diplomatic efforts to negotiate a resolution to the ongoing war in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to The Washington Post.

The report, published on Sunday, cites both current and former US officials who confirmed that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the halt, which is expected to remain in effect for the duration of the negotiations.



The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter, emphasised that the pause is not permanent.

The move has sparked concern, as it coincides with a significant shift in US foreign policy under Trump, suggesting a possible realignment with Russia on the Ukraine conflict.

Experts caution that even a temporary halt in cyber operations could undermine US national security efforts.

"Russia continues to be among the top cyber threats to the United States," said James A Lewis, a former US diplomat and cyber negotiator.

"Turning off cyber operations to avoid blowing up the talks may be a prudent tactical step. But if we take our foot off the gas pedal and they take advantage of it, we could put national security at risk."

The Pentagon has refrained from commenting on specifics, though a defense official said: "There is no greater priority to Secretary Hegseth than the safety of the warfighter in all operations, including the cyber domain."

Security concerns

The suspension of cyber operations is described as a strategic maneuvre rather than an act of war, temporarily halting efforts such as exposing malware or blocking Russian hackers from launching cyberattacks.

Retired Lt Gen Charlie "Tuna" Moore, former deputy commander of US Cyber Command, noted that such pauses are common during high-stakes negotiations.

"It’s fairly common to pause anything that could potentially derail the talks," Moore explained.

Despite the operational halt, US cyber espionage targeting Russia continues, with the National Security Agency (NSA) maintaining surveillance.

"The reason you don’t stop espionage is you want to know if they’re lying to you," a former senior military official explained.

"The reason you don’t stop planning is if the talks don’t work out, you want to have options you can use against them."

The decision comes amid broader discussions within the US government about adopting a more aggressive cyber strategy against adversaries such as China and Iran. However, in the case of Russia, experts warn that pausing cyber operations could leave vulnerabilities unaddressed.

"What’s the risk of stopping? You lose track of your adversary," a former senior defence official cautioned.

Congressman Bennie G Thompson, ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, criticized the pause, calling it "an inexplicable dereliction of duty that puts American critical infrastructure at risk."

He called for congressional hearings to examine the potential national security implications of the decision.

The suspension of cyber operations against Russia reflects a broader shift in US policy under the Trump administration, which has displayed increasing skepticism about Russian cyber threats and interference.