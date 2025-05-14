Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani hailed US President Donald Trump’s visit to Doha as “historic,” affirming that it marks a turning point in the strategic relationship between the two countries.

“We had a couple of hours of a great meeting with the president, and we discussed many issues on our great bilateral relationship and the situation in the region,” he said on Wednesday during the signing ceremony of several agreements between the two countries.

“I think after signing these documents, we are going to another level of relationship between Qatar and the US.”

A joint declaration of cooperation was also signed between the two countries.

“I just wanted to thank you, Mr. President, again for this historic visit,” Sheikh Tamim said.

Earlier, the Qatari emir said his country is working with Trump to promote peace.

“We can continue to work together to bring peace to our region or other regions, such as peace between Russia and Ukraine,” Tamim said during his meeting with Trump in Doha.

Trump’s visit to Doha is part of a Gulf tour that began on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia, and is scheduled to conclude on Friday in the United Arab Emirates.

His visit to Qatar is the first by a US president to the Gulf country since George W Bush’s trip in 2003.

Deals signed worth $1.2T

“Landmark" deals signed by Qatar during Trump's visit signify a "historic" economic commitment worth at least $1.2 trillion, the White House said later.

"The landmark deals celebrated today will drive innovation and prosperity for generations, bolster American manufacturing and technological leadership, and put America on the path to a new Golden Age," a White House statement said.

Among the deals it mentioned were a previously announced agreement with Boeing to supply Qatar Airways with 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft powered by GE Aerospace engines in what the White House said marks Boeing's "largest-ever widebody order and largest-ever 787 order."

The White House said the deal is worth $96 billion, and includes up to 210 American-made Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft powered by GE Aerospace engines.

Trump earlier said the agreement was worth over $200 billion and included 160 aircraft. The discrepancies were not immediately reconcilable.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TRT Global - Qatar inks $200B deal to buy Boeing jets during Trump visit Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg tells US President Donald Trump at the signing ceremony that "it's the largest order of jets in the history of Boeing, that's good". 🔗

The statement also pointed to an energy development agreement with American firm Parsons, and a commitment from Qatari firm Al Rabban Capital to invest $1 billion in "state-of-the-art quantum technologies and workforce development in the United States."

On the defence side, the White House said Raytheon inked a $1 billion deal to supply Qatar with counter-drone capabilities, making Qatar "the first international customer for Raytheon’s Fixed Site - Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aerial System Integrated Defeat System (FS-LIDS) designed to counter unmanned aircraft."

General Atomics separately signed a $2 billion agreement to sell Qatar MQ-9B SkyGuardian surveillance drones.

A statement of intent signed between the US and Qatar further outlines more than $38 billion in what the White House called "potential investments including support for burden-sharing at Al Udeid Air Base and future defence capabilities related to air defence and maritime security."

The facility, located just southwest of Doha, is the US’ largest military base in the Middle East.

"These new agreements and instruments aim to drive the growth of the US-Qatar bilateral commercial relationship, create thousands of well-paying jobs, and open new trade and investment opportunities for both countries over the coming decade and beyond," the White House said.