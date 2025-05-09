Pakistan launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire western border, the Indian army said on Friday morning.

The army said the attack took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday and that Pakistani troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in India-administered Kashmir.

The Line of Control is a de facto border that divides the disputed Himalayan region between the two arch-rivals.

Pakistan’s military denied the accusations and said that India is “cooking up stories”.

“India is saying that Pakistan attacked at multiple locations; this is just a fantastic story, and you can just laugh about it,” a Pakistani military spokesperson said.

“Are they living in the 18th century or the 21st century, as every projectile leaves a digital trace and signature?” he added.

Kashmir

Five civilians were killed in Indian shelling overnight in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, police said, after days of exchanges between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

"Indian forces shelled civilian areas, resulting in the deaths of five people, including a two-year-old girl, and wounding twelve others," police official Adeel Khan, based in Kotli district, told the AFP, adding that the shelling continued late into the night.

The deaths were confirmed by a senior government official based in Muzaffarabad.

"In response, the Pakistan Army carried out a strong counterattack, targeting three Indian posts across the Line of Control (LoC)."

At least 16 people were killed along the Line of Control in the Indian-administered Kashmir, according to officials.

India closed as many as 27 airports until May 10 in northern India, the state broadcaster DD News reported.

It added that about 430 civilian flights were cancelled.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated this week after India announced “Operation Sindoor” late Tuesday night, saying it struck at nine locations in Pakistan.

The Pakistani military said 31 people were killed in the Indian missile attacks and cross-border firing in the Pakistan-administered Kashmir.