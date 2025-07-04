WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel abducted, jailed 1,000,000 Palestinians since 1967
As of May 2025, 10,068 Palestinians — including children — are currently in Israeli jails.
Israel abducted, jailed 1,000,000 Palestinians since 1967
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Semih Genc / TRT World
July 4, 2025

Tel Aviv has abducted and jailed about one million Palestinians since 1967 — averaging 47 arrests per day — with Israel's prison system remaining the "backbone of its occupation" of Palestine, a new report by non-profit American Muslims for Palestine has revealed. 

"Israel has historically kept prison head-count near 6,000 at any one time, fluctuating during escalations, but reverting to the mean quickly," according to the report, titled "The Carceral History of Occupied Palestine."

Numbers surged sevenfold after Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, with the number of new detainees — who now account for nearly one-third of all Palestinians held in Israeli prisons — increasing from 350 to 2,373 per month. 

The report also highlights how Tel Aviv enforces its carceral system through restrictions on movement and draconian laws as part of a system sustained by US money, weapons and diplomatic cover.

Explore
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Hamas agrees to release 10 Israeli hostages amid tough Gaza ceasefire talks
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
AI giant Nvidia makes history as first $4T company
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
US bulldozers held by Biden now arrive in Israel
Fidan to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to regional cooperation at ASEAN meeting
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny African country of Lesotho
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us