WORLD
3 min read
Trump’s steel, aluminum tariffs take effect as global trade war intensifies
The countries most affected by the tariffs are Canada, the biggest foreign supplier of steel and aluminum to the US, Brazil, Mexico and South Korea.
Trump’s steel, aluminum tariffs take effect as global trade war intensifies
The European Commission responded almost immediately, saying it would impose counter tariffs on 26 billion euros ($28 billion) worth of U.S. goods from next month. / Reuters
March 12, 2025

President Donald Trump's increased tariffs on all US steel and aluminum imports took effect, stepping up a campaign to reorder global trade norms in favor of the US that drew swift retaliation from Europe.

Trump's action to bulk up protections for American steel and aluminum producers restores effective global tariffs of 25 percent on all imports of the metals and extends the duties to hundreds of downstream products made from the metals, from nuts and bolts to bulldozer blades and soda cans.

The European Commission responded almost immediately, saying it would impose counter tariffs on 26 billion euros ($28 billion) worth of US goods from next month.

Close US allies Canada, Britain and Australia criticised the blanket tariffs, with Canada mulling reciprocal actions and British Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds saying "all options were on the table" to respond in the national interest.

The run-up to the tariff deadline came with some drama on Tuesday as Trump threatened Canada with doubling the duty to 50 percent on its steel and aluminum exports to the US.

But Trump backed off those plans after Ontario Premier Doug Ford agreed to suspend his province's decision to impose a 25 percent surcharge on electricity exports to the states of Minnesota, Michigan and New York until earlier US tariffs were removed.

A White House spokesperson described the US pressure on Canada as a "win" for the American people.

The US Customs and Border Protection agency cut off imports qualifying for duty-free entry under quota arrangements well before the midnight deadline, saying in a bulletin to shippers that quota paperwork needed to be processed by 4:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday at US ports of entry or the full tariffs would be charged.

EU slams 'unjustified' Trump tariffs, vows tough response

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen has vowed that US tariffs on steel and aluminium “will not go unanswered,” adding that they will trigger tough countermeasures from the 27-nation bloc.

🔗

Industry groups hail the return of tariffs

The move was welcomed by US steel producers as restoring Trump's original 2018 metals tariffs that had been weakened by numerous country exclusions and quotas and thousands of product-specific exclusions.

"By closing loopholes in the tariff that have been exploited for years, President Trump will again supercharge a steel industry that stands ready to rebuild America," Steel Manufacturers Association President Philip Bell said in a statement.

"The revised tariff will ensure that steelmakers in America can continue to create new high-paying jobs and make greater investments knowing that they will not be undercut by unfair trade practices," Bell added.

Canadian Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told Reuters that Canada could impose non-tariff measures such as restricting oil exports to the US or levying export duties on minerals, if US tariffs persist.

China remains the number two supplier of aluminum and goods made from aluminum, but already faces high tariffs to counteract alleged dumping and subsidies, as well as a new 20 percent tariff that Trump has imposed over the past month over fentanyl trafficking.

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us