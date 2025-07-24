WORLD
Russian rescuers find missing plane in flames with reportedly no survivors
Regional governor says the plane was heading from the region's administrative centre, Blagoveshchensk, to the town of Tynda before it disappeared from radar.
21 hours ago

Russian rescuers have found the fuselage of an Antonov-24 passenger plane that disappeared from radar earlier in Russia's far east, the emergencies ministry said Thursday.

"An Mi-8 helicopter operated by Rosaviatsiya (Russia's civil aviation authority) has spotted the burning fuselage of the aircraft," Russia's emergencies ministry said on Telegram.

All on board the place have died, Russian state media reported, citing preliminary information by emergency services.

Citing emergency services, Amur Governor Vasily Orlov earlier wrote on Telegram that the plane was heading from the region’s administrative centre, Blagoveshchensk, to the town of Tynda before it disappeared from radar.

“According to preliminary data, there were 43 passengers (including five children) and six crew members on board the plane,” Orlov said.

The Emergency Situations Ministry also confirmed that the plane had disappeared from radar and failed to respond to calls while several kilometres from the local airport in Tynda.

“It was flying the Khabarovsk-Blagoveshchensk-Tynda route. Preliminary, there were about 40 people on board,” the statement said, adding that further information on the incident was being clarified.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
