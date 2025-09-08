France's parliament has voted to bring down the government over its plans to tame the ballooning national debt, deepening a political crisis and handing President Emmanuel Macron the task of finding a fifth prime minister in less than two years.

In the vote in the National Assembly, 364 deputies voted that they had no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, while just 194 gave it their confidence.

Bayrou, 74, took office as prime minister only nine months ago. He must now tender his resignation, leaving Macron to face a narrowing set of options, with financial markets signalling worry at France's political and fiscal crisis.

Bayrou had called the vote unexpectedly to try to win parliamentary support for his strategy to lower a deficit that stands at nearly double the European Union's 3 percent ceiling and to start tackling a debt pile equivalent to 114 percent of GDP.

But opposition parties were in little mood to rally behind his planned savings of $51.51 billion in next year's budget, with an election for Macron's successor looming in 2027.

Macron could now nominate a politician from his own centrist minority ruling group or from the ranks of conservatives as the next premier, but that would mean doubling down on a strategy that has failed to yield a stable alliance.

He could tack to the left and nominate a moderate socialist, or choose a technocrat.

No scenario would be likely to hand the next government a parliamentary majority. It was inevitable that the need to form a new government would result in a dilution of the deficit reduction plan, Finance Minister Eric Lombard said before the vote.

Macron may eventually decide the only path out of the crisis lies in calling a snap election, but he has so far resisted calls from the far-right National Rally and hard-left France Unbowed to dissolve parliament a second time.

Fiscal mess

The next government's most pressing task will be to pass a budget - the same challenge Bayrou faced when he took office.

"You have the power to bring down the government, but you do not have the power to erase reality," Bayrou told lawmakers before the confidence vote.