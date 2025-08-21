When World Central Kitchen (WCK) founder Chef Jose Andres travelled to Gaza this month, his visit was framed as a humanitarian mission.

He walked through the ruins, shared images of entire neighbourhoods erased, and spotlighted his organisation’s attempts to deliver food into a starving enclave sealed off by Israel’s blockade.

But the narrative shifted the moment he left.

Days later, Andres revealed he had sat down with Israeli President Isaac Herzog: one of the men presiding over the blockade and the military offensive that had already killed 10 of his own aid workers alongside more than 62,000 Palestinians.

Andres said the meeting was about “flooding Gaza with food and medicine” and securing permits for NGOs.

Herzog, in turn, praised WCK’s work and posted photos of the two side by side. It was those images from the apparent photo-op – and the handshake – that ignited a storm of outrage.

For many, the images were impossible to separate from what had happened just months earlier: the killing of seven WCK aid workers in April 2024 when Israeli forces struck their convoy after it unloaded 100 tonnes of food brought by sea.

At the time, Andres had accused Israel of deliberately targeting his staff "systematically, car by car".

Speaking in a video statement, he said the Israeli military tracked the convoy for almost two kilometres, striking each car in succession.

The vehicles were marked with WCK’s brightly coloured logos, and the army knew their exact movements.

"This was not just a bad luck situation where 'oops' we dropped the bomb in the wrong place," Andres said.

“They were targeting us in a deconflicting zone, in an area controlled by the Israeli army,” he added.

Those seven workers – Australian, British, Palestinian, Polish, and dual US-Canadian nationals – were killed despite what Andres described as “clear communication” with the Israeli military.

Sixteen months later, all seems to have been forgotten.

The WCK described the discussions between Jose and Herzog as “constructive and represent a meaningful step forward”.

“While in Israel, Jose (Andres) met with Herzog and other government officials to continue advocating for accountability for the victims of the April 1, 2024, strike…,” says Carrie Hayes, WCK’s Media and Communications Strategy Director.

“This remains a profoundly painful chapter in our history, and ensuring justice and recognition for our colleagues and their families remains a priority for all of us,” Hayes tells TRT World.

Three more WCK staff were killed in November by another Israeli strike.

Following those incidents, the group temporarily suspended its operations.

‘Disgraceful’

Against that backdrop, Andres’ handshake with Herzog was seen by many as a betrayal.