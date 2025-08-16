WORLD
Blast at Ryazan factory kills 11 and injures over 130 workers
Officials report ongoing rescue operations after a fire triggered a deadly Ryazan factory explosion.
A worker’s shadow is cast beside the Rosneft logo at the Priobskoye oil field near Nefteyugansk, Russia on August 4, 2016. / Reuters
August 16, 2025

A blast at a factory in the Russian region of Ryazan on Friday killed 11 people and left 130 injured, Russia's emergencies ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement on Telegram, the ministry said rescuers were continuing to search through rubble at the scene of the blast, 320km (198 miles) southeast of Moscow.

Ryazan region governor Pavel Malkov said on Friday that the incident had been triggered by a fire breaking out inside a workshop at the factory.

Russian emergency officials said they were working around the clock to clear the damage.

"Unfortunately, 11 people were killed," the emergencies ministry said on social media, publishing photographs of debris and severe damage to a building.

There was no cause given for the fire, nor was it clear what the factory produced.

Ukrainian drones have previously targeted military and economic infrastructure in Ryazan region.

According to independent media reports, the explosion happened at the Elastik gunpowder and ammunition factory.

In 2021, a blast at the same plant killed 17 people. Local authorities in the Ryazan region announced a day of mourning.

"Flags will be lowered on the territory of the whole region," Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov said on Telegram. Fatal factory accidents are not uncommon in Russia.

SOURCE:AFP
