INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
Russia's questions around proposed Ukraine truce unanswered: Kremlin
Russia's President Putin said last month that Russia supported a US proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine in principle, but that fighting could not be paused until a number of crucial conditions were worked out or clarified.
Russia's questions around proposed Ukraine truce unanswered: Kremlin
The Kremlin laid the blame for the lack of answers on Kiev which it said was unable to control a number of its " extremist and nationalist units". [Ramil Sitdikov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP] / AP
April 7, 2025

President Vladimir Putin still supports the idea of a ceasefire in Ukraine, but Russia has not yet been given answers to key questions it has about a truce proposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump, the Kremlin said.

Trump, who says he wants to be remembered as a peacemaker, has repeatedly said he wants the three-year conflict in Ukraine to end and has warned of the risks of it escalating into a world war between the United States and Russia.

Putin said last month that Russia supported a US proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine in principle, but that fighting could not be paused until a number of crucial conditions were worked out or clarified.

The Kremlin said those questions had not yet been answered.

"President Putin does support the idea of the need for a ceasefire, but before that a number of questions must be answered," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"These questions are still hanging in the air; so far no one has given an answer to them."

Trump says Ukraine may become part of Russia, seeks US aid repayment

US President Trump sees possibility of Ukraine becoming Russian someday and calls for the repayment of American aid while planning peace talks with Putin and Zelenskyy.

🔗

Putin has said that any peace agreement must address what Moscow sees as the root causes of the conflict: essentially a tug of war between Russia and the West over Ukraine's future and the post-Soviet enlargement of NATO towards Russia's borders.

Putin has said the ceasefire would have to ensure that Ukraine did not simply use it to regroup, and that key questions about verification of a truce would need to be clarified.

The Kremlin on Monday laid the blame for the lack of answers on Kiev which it said was unable to control a number of its "extremist and nationalist units".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in turn that Putin's conditions for a ceasefire are unrealistic and has accused the Russian leader of wanting to continue the war.

'I will never accept any decision between US, Russia about Ukraine': Kiev

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will disregard any peace talks between Washington and Moscow that sideline Kiev.

🔗

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us