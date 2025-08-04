Athens Mayor Haris Doukas issued a sharp response to the Israeli ambassador on Sunday, asserting that Greece does not need “lessons in democracy from those who kill civilians,” following criticism from Israel’s envoy over alleged anti-Semitic graffiti in the Greek capital.

Speaking after Israeli Ambassador Noam Katz claimed that city officials had failed to act against graffiti that made Israeli visitors feel “uncomfortable,” Doukas defended his administration’s record and drew attention to Israel’s atrocities in Gaza.

“As the city’s municipal authority, we have consistently opposed violence and racism. But we do not accept lectures on democracy from those who kill civilians and children in food lines—those responsible for the deaths of dozens each day in Gaza from bombings, hunger, and thirst,” he said.

Doukas also criticised what he described as selective outrage from the Israeli envoy. “It is appalling that Ambassador Katz chooses to focus solely on graffiti—much of which is being removed—while turning a blind eye to the unprecedented genocide being carried out in Gaza,” he said.

Katz made his remarks in an interview with the Greek daily Kathimerini, where he highlighted the impact of anti-Semitic graffiti on Israeli visitors and accused city authorities of not doing enough to remove it.