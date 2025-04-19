The second round of indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran on Tehran’s nuclear programme, held Saturday in Rome, has concluded.

“The second round of talks between Iran and the United States has just wrapped up,” Iran's official news agency IRNA said on X.

The state-run agency confirmed that a third round will take place next week, without specifying the location.

Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Rome earlier in the day to lead the Iranian delegation in talks aimed at addressing “the Islamic Republic’s civilian nuclear programme and termination of American sanctions against the country.”

TRT Global - US imposes new sanctions on Iran ahead of nuclear talks While mostly symbolic, the move signals US pressure ahead of upcoming nuclear talks in Oman. 🔗

Oman’s mediation

The negotiations are being hosted by the Omani Embassy in Rome, following a first round of talks held last week in Muscat, Oman.

US President Donald Trump recently threatened Iran with bombing and more tariffs if it failed to reach an agreement with the US over its nuclear programme, which triggered sharp reactions from Tehran.

The US and Israel accuse Iran of developing a nuclear weapon. Tehran denies it.

Iran refused to engage in direct talks with the US but agreed to hold indirect talks with Oman’s mediation following a recent exchange of letters between the two sides.