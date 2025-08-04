TÜRKİYE
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria's stability as Ankara, Damascus discuss security cooperation
Turkish Vice President Yilmaz says Ankara supports inclusive governance in Syria, as talks with Syrian Interior Minister Hattab also covered training, experience-sharing, and coordination on the voluntary return of refugees.
VP Yilmaz has emphasised Ankara’s commitment to backing Syria’s institutional development and promoting an inclusive governance model. (Photo: AA) / AA
August 4, 2025

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has welcomed Syrian Interior Minister Anas Hattab at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, where a meeting focused on deepening cooperation in security and governance between the two countries took place.

“Strengthening security in Syria is of vital importance for consolidating internal peace, economic development, and social welfare,” Yilmaz said on Monday in a statement on X, reiterating Türkiye’s continued support for Syria’s stability and territorial integrity.

He emphasised Ankara’s commitment to backing Syria’s institutional development and promoting a governance model that is inclusive of all societal segments. 

“Our wish is for our Syrian brothers and sisters to equally enjoy fundamental rights and freedoms under an inclusive and legitimate administration,” he added.

'Voluntary and safe return of Syrians'

The meeting was also attended by Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, who noted that the discussions focused on enhancing cooperation between the two ministries, particularly in the field of internal security.

“We addressed support for the Syrian Interior Ministry and its affiliated security units, shared our experience, and planned an intensive training program,” Yerlikaya said in a separate post.

The officials also discussed the voluntary and safe return of Syrians under temporary protection in Türkiye. Yerlikaya thanked Minister Hattab and his delegation for their visit, expressing hope for stronger collaboration going forward.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
