Türkiye will host the Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia on April 12, 2025, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

Türkiye-Bosnia and Herzegovina-Croatia Trilateral Consultation Mechanism meeting will bring together Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic, and Croatia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlic Radman, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The discussions will focus on ensuring stability in the Western Balkans, with a particular emphasis on developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina following the recent court ruling against the Serb member of the country’s tripartite presidency, Milorad Dodik.

Minister Fidan is expected to underline Türkiye’s close monitoring of the situation and Ankara’s firm support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s territorial integrity and constitutional order, based on the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement.

He will also describe recent separatist rhetoric and actions by leaders of Bosnia's Serb-controlled Republika Srpska as unacceptable and stressed the importance of all three constituent peoples in Bosnia and Herzegovina — Bosniaks, Serbs, and Croats — playing a constructive role to ease tensions, according to the ministry.

Fidan will also note the significance of Bosnia and Herzegovina-Croatia relations in promoting long-term peace and stability in the region, the ministry added.

Trilateral Consultation Mechanism

Established in 2010, the Trilateral Consultation Mechanism aims to foster regional cooperation and development through practical initiatives. This latest gathering in Antalya marks the tenth meeting at the foreign minister level, following the previous session hosted by Croatia in Dubrovnik in June 2024.

In recent weeks, Türkiye has intensified diplomatic outreach in response to destabilising moves from Republika Srpska. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Denis Bechirovic, Bosniak member of the Presidency Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina, on 14 March in Istanbul, reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to the country's sovereignty and constitutional framework.

The President also held talks with the current Chair of the Presidency and Serb member Jelka Cvijanovic on 22 March, as well as separate phone conversations with Croatian member Zeljko Komsic and Bakir Izetbegovic, leader of the main Bosniak party SDA.

Türkiye, a member of the Steering Committee of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Peace Implementation Council, is actively working on maintaining and strengthening peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina through bilateral, regional, and multilateral platforms.

Türkiye is the country that provides the largest number of troops to the EUFOR-Althea international peace mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina, after the EU member states.