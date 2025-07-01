TÜRKİYE
Türkiye mobilises massive response to tackle surging forest fires
Firefighting teams are working continuously to tackle fires, supported by an extensive aerial fleet that includes 27 planes, 105 helicopters, and 14 drones.
Efforts continue to extinguish wildfires in Türkiye. / AA
July 1, 2025

Türkiye is witnessing a significant rise in forest fires with the onset of the summer season, with official figures showing 1,516 fires recorded since June 1.

In a statement on X on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that firefighting teams are working around the clock, supported by an extensive aerial fleet that includes 27 planes, 105 helicopters, and 14 drones to deal with the challenge.

Nearly 6,000 fire trucks and initial response vehicles, along with 25,000 forestry personnel, have been mobilised to contain the blazes.

“So far, 1,507 fires have been brought under control. The air crews have conducted 10,260 sorties, dropping more than 33,000 tons of water to douse the flames,” Erdogan added.

He also said that 31 people have been detained on suspicion of causing the fires. Ten have been formally arrested, while another ten were released under judicial supervision pending further investigation.

President Erdoğan extended his well-wishes to citizens affected by the fires and warned that almost all forest fires are, unfortunately, caused by human negligence or intent.

“Our state is, of course, taking every possible precaution, but I want to remind everyone that the most important measure is to avoid causing fires in the first place,” Erdoğan said, calling on citizens to exercise maximum caution over the next two months to protect Türkiye’s “Green Homeland.”

