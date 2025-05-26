Sheikh Ikrima Sabri stated in a press release on Monday that "the far-right has come to dominate the Israeli government and is proceeding with its plans against Al-Aqsa Mosque without any deterrent."

Sheikh Sabri added that "the abandonment of Palestine has surpassed all limits, especially in light of the lack of reactions proportionate to the scale of the crimes being committed."

He explained that Al-Aqsa Mosque is witnessing daily incursions by settlers under heavy Israeli military protection emphasising that "these incursions do not grant the occupation or its settlers any legitimacy or rights, as Al-Aqsa Mosque belongs to Muslims by divine decree, which is non-negotiable."

Sheikh Sabri also stressed that what is happening at Al-Aqsa is no longer hidden from anyone, stating that "the occupation is intensifying its policy aimed at emptying the mosque of its worshippers by preventing Palestinians from entering it, while facilitating settler incursions and providing them with full protection."

New storms of Al-Aqsa

Earlier, Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, accompanied by officials and over 1,400 Israeli settlers, stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem.

The incursion took place through the Moroccan Gate (Bab al-Magharib) in the western wall of Al-Aqsa Mosque, coinciding with the anniversary of the occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967, according to the Hebrew calendar.

In response, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning "in the strongest terms the provocative incursion carried out by the extremist Israeli minister Ben-Gvir into the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque."

The statement also denounced the raising of the Israeli flag in Al-Aqsa's courtyards and "the provocations carried out by extremist settlers during the so-called Flag March in Jerusalem."

The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem reported that 1,427 settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Monday in groups under the protection and escort of Israeli police. It added that more illegal Jewish settlers might enter the mosque in the afternoon.

Israeli far-right groups had called for mass incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque for raising the Israeli flag during these incursions.