Aleppo Intl Airport to reopen after nearly 3-month closure
Syria’s General Civil Aviation Authority invited airlines to resume operations at the airport starting March 18, with both domestic and international flights expected to return.
FILE- Members of the Syrian National Army stand guard as the first flight arrives from Damascus International Airport to Aleppo International Airport, after the ousting of Syria's Bashar al Assad, in Aleppo, Syria, December 18, 2024. [REUTERS/Karam al-Masri]
March 15, 2025

Syria’s General Civil Aviation Authority announced that Aleppo International Airport will reopen to air traffic on March 18, nearly three months after being shut down.

According to Syria’s official news agency SANA, the aviation authority confirmed on Saturday that all technical and administrative preparations have been completed, and the airport is ready to receive flights.

The authority invited airlines to resume operations at the airport starting Tuesday, with both domestic and international flights expected to return.

Aleppo International Airport was shut down in late November 2024 after opposition forces gained control of the airport, leading to the Assad regime’s decision to halt all flights amid escalating conflict.

The closure came as Bashar al Assad's regime forces lost control of major parts of Syria, culminating in his flight to Russia on December 8, marking the end of the Baath Party’s rule since 1963.

Ahmed Alsharaa, who led the anti-regime forces in ousting Assad, was declared president of Syria’s new administration on January 29.

