The Camerlengo (cardinal chamberlain) confirms his death, seals his private papers and apartments, and ceremonially destroys the papal Fisherman’s Ring to prevent forgeries.



The Vatican enters sede vacante — a period when the papal seat is empty and no major decisions can be made.

The pope’s body is displayed in an open coffin in St Peter’s Basilica for thousands, including world leaders, to pay their respects.



The funeral takes place within the first six days of the Novendiale, a nine-day mourning period that includes masses held across Rome.