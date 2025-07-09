Two pilots have been killed after an Indian Air Force fighter crashed in the western state of Rajasthan.

The incident took place on Wednesday near Churu district, the Indian Air Force said, adding both ​​​​​​pilots sustained fatal injuries in the accident.

It added that a Jaguar Trainer aircraft was involved in the accident "during a routine training mission."

"No damage to any civil property has been reported," the statement said, adding a probe was underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The Jaguar jet is originally a British-French-made aircraft.

In April this year, a pilot died after another Jaguar fighter jet crashed in the western Gujarat state.