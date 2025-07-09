WORLD
1 min read
Two pilots killed after fighter jet crashes in western India
Wednesday’s crash is the latest in a string of accidents involving India’s air force.
Two pilots killed after fighter jet crashes in western India
A military pilot familiar with the crash said it involved a two-seater Jaguar fighter jet. / AA
July 9, 2025

Two pilots have been killed after an Indian Air Force fighter crashed in the western state of Rajasthan.

The incident took place on Wednesday near Churu district, the Indian Air Force said, adding both ​​​​​​pilots sustained fatal injuries in the accident.

It added that a Jaguar Trainer aircraft was involved in the accident "during a routine training mission."

"No damage to any civil property has been reported," the statement said, adding a probe was underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The Jaguar jet is originally a British-French-made aircraft.

In April this year, a pilot died after another Jaguar fighter jet crashed in the western Gujarat state.

RelatedTRT Global - Air Force pilot dies after fighter jet crashes in western India
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us