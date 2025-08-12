WORLD
2 min read
Trump to host South Korean president on August 25: Seoul
Both leaders will discuss cooperation in manufacturing, including semiconductors, batteries, shipbuilding, and in economic security partnerships on advanced technologies, critical minerals, and more.
Trump to host South Korean president on August 25: Seoul
South Korean officials said Seoul's pledge to help revive the US shipbuilding industry was key to the trade deal. / Reuters
20 hours ago

US President Donald Trump will host his South Korean counterpart on August 25 to hammer out details of their recent trade deal and discuss chips, shipbuilding and other topics, Seoul has said.

The announcement came on Tuesday.

In return for cutting threatened tariffs of 25 percent to 15 percent, Trump said on July 31 that South Korea would "give" to the United States $350 billion for investments and buy $100 billion of energy products.

Trump also said that South Korea agreed to invest an additional "large sum of money", the level of which would be announced when President Lee Jae Myung visits the White House.

Lee's office said that the meeting would be about developing the alliance into a "future-oriented comprehensive strategic partnership" in response to the evolving global security and economic environment.

Trump and Lee will discuss cooperation "in manufacturing sectors such as semiconductors, batteries and shipbuilding, as well as in economic security partnerships covering advanced technologies, critical minerals and other areas," spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.

RelatedTRT Global - US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
Recommended

World's second-largest

South Korean officials have said that Seoul's commitment to help the United States revive its shipbuilding industry was instrumental in reaching the trade deal.

South Korea's shipbuilding industry is the world's second-largest, following China, with the United States lagging far behind both.

Washington is also increasingly looking to overseas shipyards to strengthen its Asia-Pacific military operations, positioning South Korea as a key defence partner.

In 2024, Hanwha Ocean, one of South Korea's largest shipbuilders, became the first non-US company authorised to conduct dry-dock maintenance on a US Navy vessel.

The leaders' summit will be their first since Lee's election in June, which followed the impeachment of his predecessor after he declared martial law.

RelatedTRT Global - US strikes trade deal with South Korea including 15 percent tariff, Trump says
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Extreme heat waves, wildfires continue to strain southern Europe
Poland records over 550 illegal border crossing attempts from Belarus in 72 hours
Russian forces make rapid advance in key frontline sector ahead of Trump-Putin meet
China deploys robot antelope to monitor Tibet’s 'wildlife ecosystem'
Toll of India Himalayan flood likely to be at least 70
Italian athlete dies at World Games in China
Mohamed Salah criticises UEFA tribute to ‘Palestinian Pele’
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump to host South Korean president on August 25: Seoul
Pakistan dismisses India’s ‘immature’ claims of nuclear blackmail by army chief Asim Munir
Bangladesh to deploy 80,000 soldiers during February polls, shuns use of electronic machines
Musk says xAI will sue Apple over unfair app treatment
China, Brazil can model 'self-reliance' for Global South: Xi
5-year-old disabled Gaza boy dies from Israel's forced starvation, weighing less than 7 pounds
Zelenskyy claims Putin preparing for further attacks, rather than ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us