WORLD
2 min read
Russian forces make rapid advance in key frontline sector ahead of Trump-Putin meet
Trump, who is scheduled to meet Vladimir Putin on Friday, describes the summit as a “feel-out meeting” to gauge the Russian leader’s ideas for ending the war in Ukraine.
Russian forces make rapid advance in key frontline sector ahead of Trump-Putin meet
Ukrainian serviceman fires a howitzer towards Russian troops in a frontline in Donetsk region. / Reuters
19 hours ago

Russian forces have rapidly advanced in a narrow but important sector of the frontline, the Ukrainian military and analysts said Tuesday, days ahead of a meeting between the Russian and US presidents.

Moscow’s army, which began its “special military operation” against Ukraine in 2022, has made costly but incremental gains across the sprawling front in recent months and claims to have annexed four Ukrainian regions while still fighting to control them.

The Ukrainian army said in a statement on Tuesday that there had been fighting around the village of Kucheriv Yar in the Donetsk region, acknowledging Russian gains.

The Ukrainian DeepState blog, which retains close connections with the military, showed Russian advances around 10 kilometres (six miles) over around two days.

The corridor now under Russian control threatens the town of Dobropillya, a mining town that civilians are fleeing and that has been coming under Russian drone attacks.

It also threatens the embattled and destroyed town of Kostiantynivka, which is one of the last large urban areas in the Donetsk region still held by Ukraine.

A popular military blogger, Sternenko, wrote on Telegram that Russian forces during the advance had taken control of parts of a highway connecting important population centres in Donetsk.

Recommended

“The situation is critical,” he wrote earlier.

RelatedTRT Global - Ahead of Alaska summit with Putin, Trump says Ukraine, Russia will have to swap some land for peace

The Institute for the Study of War, a US-based observatory, meanwhile said: “Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are reportedly infiltrating areas near Dobropillya.”

“It is premature to call the Russian advances in the Dobropillya area an operational-level breakthrough,” it added, cautioning that the coming days would be key to fending off the attack.

US President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to meet Vladimir Putin on Friday has described the summit as a “feel-out meeting” to gauge the Russian leader’s ideas for ending the war in Ukraine.

European leaders, meanwhile, are rushing to ensure respect for Kiev’s interests.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Extreme heat waves, wildfires continue to strain southern Europe
Poland records over 550 illegal border crossing attempts from Belarus in 72 hours
Russian forces make rapid advance in key frontline sector ahead of Trump-Putin meet
China deploys robot antelope to monitor Tibet’s 'wildlife ecosystem'
Toll of India Himalayan flood likely to be at least 70
Italian athlete dies at World Games in China
Mohamed Salah criticises UEFA tribute to ‘Palestinian Pele’
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump to host South Korean president on August 25: Seoul
Pakistan dismisses India’s ‘immature’ claims of nuclear blackmail by army chief Asim Munir
Bangladesh to deploy 80,000 soldiers during February polls, shuns use of electronic machines
Musk says xAI will sue Apple over unfair app treatment
China, Brazil can model 'self-reliance' for Global South: Xi
5-year-old disabled Gaza boy dies from Israel's forced starvation, weighing less than 7 pounds
Zelenskyy claims Putin preparing for further attacks, rather than ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us