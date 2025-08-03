CLIMATE
Devastating monsoon rains wreak havoc in Pakistan, death toll swells
Monsoon unpredictability and intensity have increased in recent years due to the climate crisis.
The meteorological department has forecast a fresh spell of rains and thunderstorms. / AP
August 3, 2025

At least 140 children among a total of 299 people have so far been killed in rain-related incidents across Pakistan during the ongoing monsoon season, the country's disaster management authority said.

Over 700 people have also been injured as massive rains triggered flash floods and landslides starting June 26, according to the National Disaster Management Authority on Sunday.

Almost half of the total deaths were reported from the eastern Punjab province, followed by the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Of the 715 injured, 239 were children, 204 were women, and 272 were men.

The meteorological department has forecast a fresh spell of rains and thunderstorms in Punjab, KP, and Pakistan-administered Kashmir from Monday, prompting the rescue agencies to prepare for possible emergencies.

Monsoon rains often cause devastation across South Asia, including Pakistan; however, their unpredictability and intensity have increased in recent years due to the climate crisis.

