WORLD
Hungary warns EU sanctions at risk over Ukraine gas blockade
Budapest puts pressure on the EU to restore Russian gas transit through Ukraine warning that without action it will veto the next round of sanctions on Russia.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban links sanctions renewal to energy security guarantees. / AA
January 20, 2025

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatened on Friday to block the next rollover of EU sanctions against Russia unless Brussels helps achieve a restart of Russian gas transit via Ukraine, which was halted on January 1.

Orban told state radio that Ukraine's move to halt Russian gas transit to Central Europe and the resulting rise in prices was "unacceptable".

Russian gas exports via pipelines running through Ukraine came to a halt when the transit deal expired. Kiev refused to negotiate a new transit deal as its war against Russia's invasion approaches the end of a third year.

"That Ukraine is not willing to let Russian gas through its territory so that it can reach Central Europe, and with this it raises the price of gas ... this is unacceptable," Orban said.

This was why Hungary had asked for EU guarantees on its energy security this week, he added.

Orban also said that if gas flows did not restart, Hungary would veto the next rollover of the sanctions the European Union has imposed on Russia over the war.

"Among other things, the Commission has promised to sort out the Ukrainians restarting Russian gas transit," Orban said.

"If the Commission does not deliver on what we agreed on, then sanctions will be scrapped."

Renewed sanctions

The EU on Monday renewed its sanctions after Hungary stopped blocking a renewal in return for a declaration on energy security.

The Commission said it was "ready to continue discussions with Ukraine on the supply to Europe through the gas pipeline system in Ukraine in line with Ukraine’s international obligations. In that context, the Commission is ready to associate Hungary in the process (along with Slovakia)".

The Commission was not immediately available to comment on Orban's remarks.

The sanctions require unanimous approval from EU member states every six months to be renewed.

Hungary's supply of Russian gas comes via the Turkstream pipeline to the south, not via Ukraine, but Orban maintains that the Ukraine route is important to Hungary.

SOURCE:AA
