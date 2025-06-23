WAR ON GAZA
Gaza’s ‘children will begin to die of thirst’
Only 87 out of 217 potable water plants are operational in the enclave.
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
June 23, 2025

Gaza is on the brink of a "man-made drought," with children at risk of dying from thirst if Israel's aid blockade doesn’t end, the UN’s children’s agency said on June 20, warning that only 40% of drinking water production facilities remain functional in the besieged enclave due to a shortage of fuel to operate wells and desalination plants. 

"We are way below emergency standards in terms of drinking water for people in Gaza," UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said.  "However, because this is man-made, it can be stopped," he stressed.

