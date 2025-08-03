WORLD
2 min read
Russia, China conduct artillery, anti-submarine drills in Sea of Japan amid US submarine deployment
Joint "Maritime Interaction-2025" exercises include coordinated artillery firing, anti-submarine warfare, and search and rescue drills, continuing despite recent US moves to position nuclear submarines in the region.
Russia, China conduct artillery, anti-submarine drills in Sea of Japan amid US submarine deployment
Russian and Chinese naval officers take part in ceremony marking start of joint naval drills in Sea of Japan. / Reuters
August 3, 2025

The Russian and Chinese navies are carrying out artillery and anti-submarine drills in the Sea of Japan as part of scheduled joint exercises, the Russian Pacific Fleet was quoted as saying on Sunday.

The drills are taking place two days after US President Donald Trump said he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in "the appropriate regions" in response to remarks by former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev.

However, they were scheduled well before Trump's action.

Interfax news agency quoted the Pacific Fleet as saying Russian and Chinese vessels were moving in a joint detachment including a large Russian anti-submarine ship and two Chinese destroyers.

It said diesel-electric submarines from the two countries were also involved, as well as a Chinese submarine rescue ship. The manoeuvres are part of exercises titled "Maritime Interaction-2025" which are scheduled to end on Tuesday.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia-Ukraine peace talks could resume in Türkiye: Erdogan

Interfax said Russian and Chinese sailors would conduct artillery firing, practice anti-submarine and air defence missions, and improve joint search and rescue operations at sea.

Recommended

Russia and China, which signed a "no-limits" strategic partnership shortly before Russia went to war in Ukraine in 2022, conduct regular military exercises to rehearse coordination between their armed forces and send a deterrent signal to adversaries.

Trump said his submarine order on Friday was made in response to what he called "highly provocative" remarks by Russia's Medvedev about the risk of war between the nuclear-armed adversaries.

Russia and the United States have by far the biggest nuclear arsenals in the world.

It is extremely rare for either country to discuss the deployment and location of its nuclear submarines.

Trump's comments came at a time of mounting tension with Moscow as he grows frustrated at the lack of progress towards ending the Ukraine war.

RelatedTRT Global - China-Russia relations have become increasingly mature and stable: Xi
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
Once a hospital, now a rubble: A young surgeon's tryst with bombed theatres of Gaza
Hezbollah vows defiance against Lebanon's arms monopoly decision, calls move 'grave sin'
China warns nationals to avoid Ukraine war after Zelenskyy claims foreigners fighting for Russia
Pro-Trump nationalist becomes Poland's new president
China backs Brazil against 'arbitrary' US tariffs: Foreign Minister Wang
Taiwan nabs three for suspected theft of chip trade secrets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US arrest two Chinese nationals over AI chip exports, days after Beijing detains two Americans
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
Israeli war leaves Gaza in terrible thirst as water turns toxic, pipelines fail
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Türkiye determined to maintain lasting disinflation process: Simsek
From Gaza to Boston: Injured Palestinian girls arrive in US for urgent medical treatment
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us