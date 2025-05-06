WAR ON GAZA
Pope's parting gift to Gaza: A popemobile-turned-health clinic for children
As part of his final wish, Pope Francis’s popemobile is set to become a health clinic equipped with diagnostic and emergency medical equipment for children in Palestine’s Gaza.
May 6, 2025

Honouring his final wish, one of Pope Francis’s popemobiles is set to be converted into a mobile health clinic for children in Palestine’s Gaza, according to the Vatican's official media outlet.

The vehicle, used by the late pontiff during his 2014 visit to the Holy Land, is being outfitted with diagnostic and emergency medical supplies to serve children in the Palestinian enclave, where health services have been devastated by 18 months of Israeli bombardment. 

Pope Francis, who died last month, entrusted the initiative to the Catholic aid organisation Caritas Jerusalem in the months before his death, Vatican News said.

The mobile unit will be equipped with rapid infection tests, vaccines, diagnostic tools and suture kits, and staffed by medical personnel. 

Caritas plans to deploy the clinic to communities without access to functioning healthcare facilities once humanitarian access to Gaza is feasible.

